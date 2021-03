Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 20:42 Hits: 3

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/twitter-tackles-covid-19-vaccine-misinformation-with-labels--strike-policy-14311482