Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 16:54 Hits: 1

The killing of George Floyd in May 2020 sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S. As former police officer Derek Chauvin is set to go on trial for Mr. Floyd's death, tensions are rising in Minneapolis again.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0301/As-Floyd-case-goes-to-trial-Minneapolis-braces-for-unrest?icid=rss