Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 14:17 Hits: 0

On her first day on the job, World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala held talks with its 164 member states.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/3/1/hopeful-wtos-first-woman-and-first-african-chief-starts-work