Published on Friday, 26 February 2021

Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has been making the case that Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan is so large that it will likely trigger inflation. But his argument has a few glaring flaws – beginning with its failure to appreciate just how badly Americans need support today.

