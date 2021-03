Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 17:00 Hits: 1

Reducing pre- and postnatal sex selection, curbing the preferential treatment of boys, and addressing parents’ underinvestment in daughters requires increased spending on public education for girls. Bangladesh offers an example of the long-term benefits of such an approach.

