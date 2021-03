Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 17:05 Hits: 4

Since the International Monetary Fund already has the ability to inject liquidity into the global economy through its reserve asset, special drawing rights, it is understandable that many would advocate the use of this mechanism to help struggling developing economies. But in their current form, SDR allocations leave much to be desired.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/how-sdrs-can-help-developing-countries-by-hannah-ryder-1-and-gyude-moore-2021-03