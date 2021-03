Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:17 Hits: 4

Two UN human rights experts have called for an international investigation into the poisoning of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, saying evidence points to the "very likely involvement" of Russian government officials.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-poisoning-un-rights-experts-urge-international-inquiry-russia-government-involvement/31127854.html