Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:35 Hits: 4

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has disrupted a ring of former and current Ukrainian diplomats accused of smuggling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of goods -- including gold and foreign currency.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukrainian-diplomats-smuggling-gold-cash-goods/31127882.html