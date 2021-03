Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:56 Hits: 5

Iran's suspension from international judo tournaments for refusing to allow its athletes to compete against Israeli opponents was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on March 1.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-judo-suspension-canceled-israel-mollaei-cas/31127934.html