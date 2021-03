Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 16:37 Hits: 6

Two top UN officials said Russia is to blame for the near-fatal poisoning of the prominent Kremlin critic. The human rights experts said an international investigation should be carried out as "a matter of urgency."

