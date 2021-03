Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 17:56 Hits: 6

Ukrainian investigators discovered gold, thousands of cigarettes and a large amount of money in a minibus that was taking a diplomat to Poland.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-recalls-attache-over-smuggling-of-gold-cigarettes/a-56739159?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf