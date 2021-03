Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:39 Hits: 6

More than 400 European parliamentarians have urged leaders to use Joe Biden's new presidency as an opportunity to stop what they term Israel's "de-facto annexation" of the occupied West Bank.

