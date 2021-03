Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 18:05 Hits: 7

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. strike in Syria last week killed one Iranian backed militia member and injured two others, the Pentagon said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/02/one-iranian-backed-militia-member-killed-2-injured-in-syria-strike---pentagon