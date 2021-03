Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 17:21 Hits: 7

A U.S. naval destroyer docked on Sudan's Red Sea coast on Monday in the latest sign of thawing relations with the United States, a day after a visit by a Russian frigate.

