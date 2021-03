Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 15:10 Hits: 7

In the near term, markets should not be too worried about a possible spike in demand driving up inflation and interest rates, causing asset prices to fall across the board. But longer-term inflation risks are skewed much more to the upside than many investors and policymakers seem to realize.

