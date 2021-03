Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 10:21 Hits: 5

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization's (WTO) first female and first African director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala began work on Monday, ending a six-month leadership void by vowing to unblock negotiations on rules to stop over-fishing. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/01/nigeria039s-okonjo-iweala-says-039ready-to-go039-on-day-one-as-wto-boss