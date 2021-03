Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 09:43 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry has set aside RM7mil under the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to subsidise Covid-19 screening costs for foreign workers. Read full story

