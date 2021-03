Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 09:03 Hits: 6

Scott Morrison said the official "vigorously" denies the allegations. The PM said that for the moment, the situation was "a matter for the police."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-pm-stands-by-cabinet-minister-accused-of-rape/a-56733066?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf