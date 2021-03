Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 08:21 Hits: 5

Authorities in France have opened an investigation for attempted murder after a news photographer was attacked and seriously injured while reporting on a suspected outbreak of youth violence in the northeastern city of Reims, his newspaper said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210301-french-photographer-seriously-injured-in-attack-while-covering-youth-violence