Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 09:28 Hits: 5

PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin was scheduled to receive his Covid-19 vaccination but decided to give up his slot to a frontliner instead. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/01/covid-19-home-minister-gives-up-slot-for-frontliner-to-be-vaccinated