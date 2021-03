Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 09:30 Hits: 7

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has identified a policeman as a suspect in a criminal investigation into a flight data leak that could have been used to out jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoners, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday. Read full story

