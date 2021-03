Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 22:11 Hits: 3

The former US president has made his first major public appearance after leaving office. Trump has teased his supporters that he may "beat" Biden in 2024.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/donald-trump-teases-a-presidential-run-in-2024/a-56731509?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf