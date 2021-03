Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 06:36 Hits: 3

Footage has emerged of Myanmar's former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi appearing in a post-military coup hearing. The video appeared to show her looking healthy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-s-aung-san-suu-kyi-appears-in-court-facing-new-charges/a-56732666?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf