Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 05:11 Hits: 3

A French court is to hand down its verdict in the corruption trial of former president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday, with prosecutors demanding prison time for the 66-year-old.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210301-ex-french-president-sarkozy-faces-verdict-in-corruption-trial