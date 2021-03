Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 06:39 Hits: 3

A Myanmar court filed two new charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday, a lawyer acting for her said, as protesters marched in defiance of a crackdown by security forces that killed at least 18 people the previous day.

