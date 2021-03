Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 06:50 Hits: 3

IPOH: The police are in negotiations with the Public Service Department to relax a few terms involving the intake of Orang Asli into the Senoi Praaq of the General Operation Force (GOF), says Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/03/01/police-negotiating-with-psd-to-relax-a-few-terms-with-regards-to-orang-asli-intake