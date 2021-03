Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 07:20 Hits: 3

CANBERRA (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has "vigorously rejected" the allegation during talks with him. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/01/australian-pm-says-cabinet-minister-accused-of-rape-039vigorously039-denies-allegation