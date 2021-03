Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 22:19 Hits: 2

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted on Sunday to recommend Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday.

