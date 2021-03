Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 06:45 Hits: 2

The high-stakes battle by Chinese Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou against extradition to the United States enters its final stage in a Canadian court on Monday, after more than two years of legal skirmishes and diplomatic barbs.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/huawei-cfo-meng-wanzhou-extradition-fight-final-canada-14307080