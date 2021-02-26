Gunmen Abduct 300 Students From School in Nigeria

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 11:52 Hits: 1

At least 300 students were abducted by gunmen who stormed an all-girls school in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara on early Friday.

Abubakar Dauran, the Zamfara state commissioner of security and home affairs, said the gunmen abducted the female students of the Government Girls' Secondary School (GGSS) at Jangebe town.

He said the abductors invaded the town and took away the students at about 2 a.m. local time on Friday.

"I can confirm now that we have sadly received the report on the abduction of the students of GGSS Jangebe," he added.

"At this moment, I cannot say how many students were taken away by the gunmen," the commissioner said, adding that the abductors are now being pursued.

The abduction comes about a week after gunmen struck the Government Secondary School at Kagara, a town in the north-central state of Niger, abducting 27 school pupils, three school staff, and 12 family members of the school staff. They have yet to be rescued.

The north region of this African country has witnessed a series of attacks by gunmen in recent months, leading to hundreds of deaths and many abducted.

