Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021

A batch of Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac donated by China arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, the first COVID-19 vaccine to reach the Southeast Asian country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at a Philippine Air Force base in the capital city of Manila.

The delivery of the vaccines allows the Philippines to start mass vaccinations soon, marking a new phase in the country's fight against the COVID-19 that infected 576,352 and killed 12,318.

You can watch the video below:

https://vodpub2.v.news.cn/publish/20210228/XxjfyxE007065_20210228_CBVFN0A001_trans.mp4

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Globalink--China-Donated-COVID-19-Vaccines-Arrive-in-Philippines-20210228-0004.html