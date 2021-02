Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 13:00 Hits: 1

The German government is concerned about the spread of dangerous COVID-19 variants in France's Moselle region. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-germany-to-tighten-controls-at-french-border/a-56727786?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf