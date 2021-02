Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 18:54 Hits: 1

(Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the violent crackdown in Myanmar and is deeply disturbed by the increase in deaths and injuries, a U.N. spokesman said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/01/un-chief-condems-violent-crackdown-in-mynamar-spokesman-says