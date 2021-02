Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 19:42 Hits: 2

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Three German states are sending 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Czech Republic, German regional MDR television reported on Sunday, citing Saxony's state premier, Michael Kretschmer. Read full story

