Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 15:26 Hits: 1

Salvadorans went to the polls Sunday to elect new lawmakers and mayors in a vote that could see President Nayib Bukele's backers secure an absolute majority in parliament.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/el-salvador-votes-with-bukele-allies-polling-strong-14302250