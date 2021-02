Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 17:34 Hits: 1

Up to six cases of the variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain, English health officials said on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/up-to-six-cases-of-manaus-variant-of-covid-19-detected-in-uk-14303062