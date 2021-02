Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 15:49 Hits: 1

The crackdown comes as Chinese officials prepare to unveil electoral reforms that will likely further diminish the influence of opposition forces.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0228/In-single-swoop-dozens-of-Hong-Kong-activists-charged-with-subversion?icid=rss