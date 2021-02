Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 16:20 Hits: 1

A U.N. official said it had “credible information” that 18 people were killed. The Feb. 1 coup reversed slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar after five decades of military rule.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2021/0228/Myanmar-police-intensify-violence-against-anti-coup-protests?icid=rss