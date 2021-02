Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 00:45 Hits: 5

Top Israeli defense and political leaders are scheduled to meet on February 28 to discuss a response to what Israel's defense minister says was likely an attack by Iran against a an Israeli-owned cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-persian-gulf-attack-on-israeli-ship/31125626.html