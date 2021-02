Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 08:46 Hits: 6

Thousands of people demonstrated in cities across Argentina on Saturday to protest the “VIP vaccinations” scandal that forced the health minister to resign.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210228-ousands-of-argentinians-take-to-streets-to-protest-vip-vaccinations-scandal