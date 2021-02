Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 14:13 Hits: 1

The Bach archive in Leipzig has purchased the first edition of the composer's complete works. The volumes include handwritten notes by Gustav Mahler, who owned the collection.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bach-scores-owned-by-gustav-mahler-to-be-made-available-to-researchers/a-56674252?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf