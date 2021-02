Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 23:54 Hits: 1

Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs were stolen during an armed robbery in Hollywood. The singer has offered a reward of $500,000 for the return of her two pups.

