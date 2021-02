Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 17:38 Hits: 2

Critics say Brazilian President Bolsonaro played down the coronavirus for too long. A lack of central coordination to fight the pandemic has led to a huge number of deaths, which experts say were unnecessary.

