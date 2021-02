Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 19:33 Hits: 3

Washington has made a U-turn in its relations with Saudi Arabia after a CIA report made it very clear what role the crown prince played in Khashoggi's murder in 2018, says DW's Rainer Sollich.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-saudi-crown-prince-has-blood-on-his-hands/a-56726111?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf