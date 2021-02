Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 14:04 Hits: 2

Britain bid farewell on Saturday to Captain Tom Moore with a nationally televised funeral for the 100-year-old war veteran who became a global hero for his extraordinary fundraising efforts during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210227-uk-bids-adieu-to-ww2-vet-and-covid-19-fundraising-hero-captain-tom-moore