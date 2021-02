Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 13:36 Hits: 2

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's government on Saturday ramped up restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort to head off a rise in COVID-19 cases as scientists warned of a growing prevalence of highly contagious new variants. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/27/italy-tightens-covid-19-curbs-in-several-regions-as-cases-pick-up