Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 08:59 Hits: 5

IPOH: Malaysians are supportive of mass vaccination as a way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/27/covid-19-malaysians-keen-on-mass-vaccination-to-stem-pandemic-spread