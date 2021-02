Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 06:43 Hits: 4

SANAA/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ahmadiya Juaidi's eyes are wide as she drinks a nutrition shake from a large orange mug, her thin fingers grasping the handle. Her hair is pulled back and around her neck hangs a silver necklace with a heart and the letter A. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/27/yemen039s-children-starve-as-un-seeks-billions-to-avoid-vast-039man-made039-famine