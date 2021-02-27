Florida man, desperate to retain ‘right’ to discriminate, defies separation of church and state

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

Republicans continued to invoke the Bible in their speeches in support of discrimination against the LGBTQ community Thursday. When I hear people make appeals to scripture to justify their deep-seated bigotry, I often think of Patton Oswalt’s great bit about opposition to homosexuality based on biblical teaching.

"These lunatics always go, 'Well, ‘cause it says in the Bible.' Oh, okay, stop, hang on. I'm glad you like a book, I really am. ... But just because you like something in a book doesn't mean you can have the thing you like in the book happen in real life. That's what crazy people want! I can't go to the White House with a bunch of Green Lantern comics and go, 'I want a Green Lantern ring! I saw it in a book I like! Make the thing in the book I like be here now!' I would be justifiably tased if I did that."

Yeah, that’s pretty much my reaction, too.

People can, of course, live their lives with slavish devotion to biblical principles, but it’s really fucking hard to do. One guy did it once, and it was such an extraordinary exercise he wrote a book about it.

But for some reason, the people who clutch their pearls over gay sex and gender fluidity never seem put off by tattoos (Leviticus 19:28), treating immigrants more harshly than they treat the native born (Leviticus 19:33-34), or offering their children as a sacrifice to Molech (Leviticus 20:2).

But, yeah, anything that diverts from the traditional “one man, three wives, and one unnervingly familiar relationship with one’s oldest daughter” is automatically viewed as suspect.

And so you get nonsense like the following, from Florida Rep. Greg Steube.

During Thursday’s debate on the Equality Act, which seeks to prohibit discrimination against Americans based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, Steube read a passage from the Bible to support his deeply bigoted notion that God is somehow put off by transgender people.

Transcript, via Raw Story:

"A woman must not wear men's clothing nor a man wear women's clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this," he read aloud. "Now, this verse isn't concerned about clothing styles, but with people determining their own sexual identities," he said. "It's not clothing or personal style that offends God, but rather the use of one's appearance to act out or take on a sexual identity different from the one biologically assigned by God at birth." "When men or women claim to be able to choose their own sexual identity, they're making a statement that God did not know what he was doing when he created them," he continued, later adding that "when a nation's laws no longer reflect the standards of God, that nation is in rebellion against him and will inevitably bear the consequences.

Notably, Steube appeared to be wearing clothing to hide his nakedness while he read his speech, and he evidently trims his beard. Maybe he even bleaches his asshole. Who knows? (Though with guys like this, it’s often difficult to determine where the literal asshole ends and the rest of him begins. I mean, Steube looks like 99.44% pure asshole to me.)

Think God didn’t know what he was doing when he made you naked and commanded your beard to grow long, Greg? You really think you know better than God?

More importantly, though, we are not a theocracy. You can believe what you want, Greg. That’s fine with me. But the moment you attempt some bullshit alchemy meant to transform that subjective belief into law, you’re gonna get an argument. A big one.

Anyway, here’s the dominionist dipshit in his own words:

Interesting that Greg’s “interpretation” seeks to absolve women who wear pants. Because my reading of that scripture passage is that God wants all women to wear poodle skirts and all men to rock Zubaz. At all times.

But then what do I know? I’m just a filthy agnostic.

”This guy is a natural. Sometimes I laugh so hard I cry." — Bette Midler on author Aldous J. Pennyfarthing via Twitter. Need a thorough Trump cleanse? Thanks to Goodbye, Asshat: 101 Farewell Letters to Donald Trump, Dear F*cking Lunatic, Dear Pr*sident A**clown and Dear F*cking Moron, you can purge the Trump years from your soul sans the existential dread. Only laughs from here on out. Click those links, yo!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2018123