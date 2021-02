Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 01:14 Hits: 2

The European Union has declared Venezuela's ambassador in Brussels as a "persona non grata" in a tit-for-tat diplomatic move.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-targets-venezuela-envoy-in-retaliatory-move/a-56708848?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf